Man Nabbed With Loaded Glock After Attacking Woman In Stamford, Police Say

A 29-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested after police said he assaulted a woman and threatened her with a gun.

Kelvin Soto, 29, was arrested around 6:40 a.m., Sunday, March 13, in Stamford after police say officers responded to a report of an assault during a house party at a Woodland Avenue home in the city's West End.

The incident took place when a large group of people who had been drinking at an area club went to a Stamford apartment to continue the party when Soto, of Bridgeport, became angry about who had been dancing with whom and hit a woman in her 20s in the lip, then strangled her and pulled out a loaded Glock and put it in her face, said Captain Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

After the attack, witnesses reported the incident to police, Conklin said.

When officers arrived, they called Soto out of the home, but before stepping outside, he removed his jacket and dropped it on the floor, at which time Conklin said officers heard "a loud thud" sound.

Soto was taken into custody by police and during a search of his jacket, found a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun with a bullet in the chamber and two illegal high-capacity magazines, Conklin said.

Conklin said there were two children in the house at the time of the incident.

Soto, a felon who has twice been convicted of felony gun charges, was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Assault

Strangulation

Two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine,

Two counts risk of injury to a minor

Disorderly conduct

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.