Man Charged For Crash That Killed Stamford Woman Crossing Roadway

A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with the death of a local woman who was killed crossing a roadway.

Alec Ward, age 26, of Shelton, was arrested in Stamford on Monday, Aug. 15, and charged with negligent homicide in the March 23 death of Elena Laos, age 68, of Stamford.

The charges come following an investigation into the collision that occurred at the top of the southbound I-95 Exit 9 ramp at the junction with East Main St. in Stamford, said Sgt. Ryan McAllister, of the Stamford Police.

Ward was exiting I-95 in a 2015 Chevy at the top of the ramp and made a right turn onto East Main Street, McAllister said.

As he was making the turn his vehicle struck Laos who was crossing the exit ramp walking westbound on East Main Street, he added.

Laos suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was admitted to Stamford Hospital in critical condition, where she later died, police said

The investigation indicates Laos was in the crosswalk at the time of the collision, and that neither excessive speed nor intoxication were a factor in this collision, McAllister said,

"Ward stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation," he said.

The investigation found that Ward should have avoided Laos as she was walking within the crosswalk, McAllister said.

In addition to negligent homicide, he was also charged with operating an unregistered vehicle and failure to exercise due caution, police said.

Ward was held on a $50,000 court-set bond until his arraignment later on Monday.

