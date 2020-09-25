First Arrest Made In Stamford Shooting That Killed One, Left Two Injured

The investigation into a shooting in a Stamford parking lot that left two injured and a 35-year-old woman dead led to the arrest of a man in Bridgeport.

Gunshots rang out at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 in the parking lot of the Ursula Place Housing Complex, police said. At the time of the shooting, 30 to 40 people were congregating in the parking lot.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Stamford resident Shernetta Dunmore with multiple gunshots to her torso. She later died at Stamford hospital from her wounds. Two other men were also injured after being shot.

The investigation into the shooting led to the arrest of Ian “Easy” Evans on Thursday, Sept. 24, the Stamford Police Department announced.

According to police, shortly after the shooting, Evans, 28, was identified as a person fo interest. The investigation led to an arrest warrant for Evans on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at which point the Stamford Police Department enlisted the assistance of the United States Marshall Service.

Marshalls located Evans in a Bridgeport residence on Thursday, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Evans was charged with assault, criminal attempt at assault, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment. Evans is being held on a $1 million bond. No return court date has been announced.

Police said that the case remains active and they are looking to speak with any of the witnesses who had gathered on the night of the shooting. Anyone with information or who has witnessed the shooting has been asked to contact the Stamford Police Department Major Crimes Unit by calling (203) 977-4417.

