Body Found At Stamford Park, Police Say

A man was found dead in a Fairfield County park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident took place in Stamford at Scalzi Park on Tuesday, July 26.

Officers are conducting a death investigation after the body of the 33-year-old Stamford resident was found in the park, said Lt. Tom Scanlon, of the Stamford Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates the death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Scanlon said.

The name of the man is not being released as the department is in the process of locating and notifying the next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

