23-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused 5-Hour Closure Of I-95 Stretch In Stamford

A 23-year-old Fairfield County resident was killed in a crash that caused a five-hour closure on a stretch of I-95.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 8 in Stamford at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said.

A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle struck the rear of an Isuzu box truck driven by a 51-year-old man from Woodbridge, Virginia, police reported.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jose Coreas Ortiz, of Norwalk, was separated from the motorcycle, and he was then struck by a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a 27-year-old Philadelphia man, authorities said.

Coreas Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported, authorities said.

The northbound lanes were closed for about five hours due to the crash investigation, police reported.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation, the State Police C.A.R.S Unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also assisted at the scene, police said.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information or dash camera footage to call Trooper Quispialaya at 203-696-2500.

