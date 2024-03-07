Overcast 50°

Over $800K Scheme: Stamford Man Gets Prison Time For Stealing From Family Trust

A 69-year-old Connecticut man will spend time in prison for stealing over $800,000 from his relatives' family trust that he administered, officials announced. 

 Photo Credit: Canva/designer491
Ben Crnic
Fairfield County resident Curtis Solsvig of Stamford was sentenced on Tuesday, March 5 to 18 months in prison for his wire fraud scheme, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, in 1996, Solsvig began serving as a trustee of a married couple's trust intended to benefit their two children. Beginning in 2011, Solsvig, a relative of the victims, began stealing around $816,000 from the trust over eight years and used these funds for personal expenses. 

By the end of this scheme, under $20 remained in the trust account, officials said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Solsvig will be required to serve three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $816,205.09 in restitution. 

He is now released on a $250,000 bond and will report to prison on Friday, April 19. 

