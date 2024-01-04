Norwalk Woman Lights Car On Fire At Stamford Gas Station, Police Say

Paola Monsalve, age 28, of Norwalk was charged in Stamford on Sunday, Dec. 31 around 8:30 p.m. at the Shell station at the corner of Hope and Church streets.

Sgt. Damein Rosa of the Stamford Police said the incident started when she left her car while gas was pumping and going inside the store.

When she back out, gasoline had run over and was puddling under the car and still running out, Rosa said. Monsalve took the nozzle out and then went back in the store and purchased a lighter, he said.

She then set the puddle on fire and walked away down a nearby street where she was apprehended by Stamford Police officers.

Rosa said when she walked away she put numerous. people in danger including the store clerk. Luckily, he said an off-duty Strafford firefighter saw the fire and stopped and with a fire extinguisher provided by the clerk began putting out the flames because a disaster took place.

In addition, two off-duty Newtown firefighters were across the street and came running to help.

Monsalve was charged with reckless endangerment and arson.

She was held on a $50,000 court-set bond.

