Woman Severely Injured During 'Senseless' Robbery By Stamford Teen, Police Say

A Stamford teen has been charged with allegedly severely injuring a woman during a robbery as she was leaving work.

Roberto Carlos Herrera-Aleman, age 18, was charged on Thursday, Jan. 26, with robbery in connection with the Wednesday, Jan. 11 incident in the area of 201 Broad St., near Ferguson Library, said Stamford Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin.

During the robbery, a 68-year-old woman who had just gotten off of work was walking when Herrera-Aleman, riding a bike, knocked her to the ground and grabbed a tote she was carrying that contained her cell phone and credit cards, Conklin said.

The fall severely injured the woman's face, fracturing her nose, police said. She was transported to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

The patrol unit, along with BCI investigated and checked area security cameras which were grainy and dark, Conklin said.

The videos were sent over to the Drug Unit which was able to identify Herrera-Aleman who was caught on the East Side of the city the next day.

When stopped, Conklin said Herrera-Aleman was carrying the victim's cellphone and was charged with larceny and held on a $25,000 bond and taken to Bridgeport Correctional.

In the meantime, investigators were able to track the use of the woman's credit cards by Herrera-Aleman at several area businesses, police said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was sent back to Stamford where he was charged with first-degree robbery and held on a $300,000 bond.

"This is just another example of an excellent collaborative effort by BCI, Patrol, and NOC officers that led to the swift identification and apprehension of this violent suspect," Conklin said.

