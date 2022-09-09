Stamford Police Captain Promoted To Assistant Chief

A popular Fairfield County police captain has been promoted to assistant chief of an area police department.

Capt. Richard Conklin will become the next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department, according to Chief Timothy Shaw.

"We are thrilled to have Rich join the leadership team and replace Assistant Chief Lou DeRubeis who is being appointed to the position of Public Safety Director," Shaw said.

Conklin comes with over 40 years of law enforcement experience within the Stamford Community, he added.

"His ties to the citizens of Stamford are far and wide reaching. He has been a major piece of the investigative division throughout his well-decorated career," Shaw said.

During his career, Conklin has commanded the Bureau of Investigations for over two decades, continually keeping Stamford’s safest city ranking where it remains due to leading these investigative units.

He was awarded the Police Officer of the Year in his second year as a police officer and has attended the F.B.I. National Academy, and the Senior Management Institute of Policing.

In 2012, Conklin was honored with the US Attorney’s Award for outstanding commitment and dedication to the safety and security of the citizens of the District of Connecticut.

"Rich has spoken across the state as an expert in law enforcement on many topics and will continue this in his new role," Shaw said. "To have someone with Captain Conklin's resume join our team and continue to mentor our future leaders is a win for both the Police Department and the citizens of Stamford."

He will be officially sworn in at a future date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.