Stamford Man Sentenced For Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Images, Other Offenses

A Stamford man will spend the better part of a decade behind bars for possessing and distributing child porn.

Stamford resident Alexander Oliveira, 32, was sentenced in New Haven district court to 96 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for child exploitation charges.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that an undercover FBI special agent communicated with Oliveira on an internet message board and through email during their investigation.

During those conversations, Oliveira discussed his interest in child pornography, Durham said.

On one occasion, Oliveira told the undercover agent that he possessed a “ton of pics & vids of kids ages 4-12,” and then proceeded to send multiple pornographic images of children in that age range to the undercover agent.

Oliveira also stated that he would provide the undercover agent with his entire “collection” of child-sex-abuse images in exchange for in-person access to a child.

Following those interactions, Oliveira was arrested on March 5 last year.

Durham said that a search of computer media seized at the time of his arrest revealed approximately 2000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including more than 600 images of children who have been identified during the course of this and other child pornography investigations.

The investigation also determined that, in 2016, Oliveira enticed a 16-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos of herself, and then he traveled to New York several times to have sex with her.

On Oct. 2 last year, Oliveira pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. Oliveira remains released on a $100,000 bond and has been ordered to report to prison on Thursday, Sept. 24.

