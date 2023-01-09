Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.

Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopped him as he was leaving work in Fairfield, said Stamford Deputy Chief Richard Conklin.

The investigation allowed the unit to obtain warrants for his person, vehicle, and home, Conklin said.

During the stop and later search of his Stamford home, agents located a safe containing a loaded Springfield XDE 9-mm handgun, 114 rounds of ammunition, three pounds of marijuana, $2,330 in cash, and various packaging materials, Conklin added.

An alleged member of the Bloods gang the Money Green Rolling 20s, Atkinson was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of ammunition

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

Operating a drug factory

The bond was set at $250,000.

A former Bridgeport resident, Atkinson was recently released from prison following his acquittal on the killing of 20-year-old Joseph Bateman in Norwalk.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 19.

