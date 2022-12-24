Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages

Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.
As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminating reporting another 309.
Among the communities with the most outages:
- Guilford: 1,318
- Southbury: 1,062
- Newtown: 1,034
- Woodbury: 1,081
- Stonington: 911
- East Haddam: 944
- Lebanon: 852
- Morris: 815
- Mansfield: 780
- Washington: 778
- Hebron: 697
- Roxbury: 662
- Scotland: 660
- Salisbury: 637
- Tolland: 633
- Ridgefield: 611
- Windham: 607
- Sherman: 594
- Woodstock: 556
- Harwinton: 519
- New Milford: 488
- Litchfield: 487
- Madison: 459
- Wilton: 457
- Colchester: 450
- Danbury: 427
