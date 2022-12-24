Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages

Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.

As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminating reporting another 309.

Among the communities with the most outages:

Guilford: 1,318

Southbury: 1,062

Newtown: 1,034

Woodbury: 1,081

Stonington: 911

East Haddam: 944

Lebanon: 852

Morris: 815

Mansfield: 780

Washington: 778

Hebron: 697

Roxbury: 662

Scotland: 660

Salisbury: 637

Tolland: 633

Ridgefield: 611

Windham: 607

Sherman: 594

Woodstock: 556

Harwinton: 519

New Milford: 488

Litchfield: 487

Madison: 459

Wilton: 457

Colchester: 450

Danbury: 427

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.