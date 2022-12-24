Contact Us
Stamford Daily Voice serves Stamford, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: After The Storm: Bitter Cold For Christmas Eve, Xmas Day Before Big Change In Weather Pattern
News

Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
United Illuminating crew works to restore power near Clark Road. in Woodbridge, on Friday, Dec. 23, an outage that affected 1,200 customers after a tree fell on electrical wires. United Illuminating crew works to restore power near Clark Road. in Woodbridge, on Friday, Dec. 23, an outage that affected 1,200 customers after a tree fell on electrical wires.
United Illuminating crew works to restore power near Clark Road. in Woodbridge, on Friday, Dec. 23, an outage that affected 1,200 customers after a tree fell on electrical wires. Photo Credit: United Illuminating
United Illuminating trucks positioned along Main Street in Hamden while crews repair overhead electrical wires after trees fell on the wires on Friday. United Illuminating trucks positioned along Main Street in Hamden while crews repair overhead electrical wires after trees fell on the wires on Friday.
United Illuminating trucks positioned along Main Street in Hamden while crews repair overhead electrical wires after trees fell on the wires on Friday. Photo Credit: United Illuminating
United Illuminating lineworker restoring customers on Center Road in Woodbridge on Friday. United Illuminating lineworker restoring customers on Center Road in Woodbridge on Friday.
United Illuminating lineworker restoring customers on Center Road in Woodbridge on Friday. Photo Credit: United Illuminating

Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.

As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminating reporting another 309.

Among the communities with the most outages:

  • Guilford: 1,318
  • Southbury: 1,062
  • Newtown: 1,034
  • Woodbury: 1,081
  • Stonington: 911
  • East Haddam: 944
  • Lebanon: 852
  • Morris: 815
  • Mansfield: 780
  • Washington: 778
  • Hebron: 697
  • Roxbury: 662
  • Scotland: 660
  • Salisbury: 637
  • Tolland: 633
  • Ridgefield: 611
  • Windham: 607
  • Sherman: 594
  • Woodstock: 556
  • Harwinton: 519
  • New Milford: 488
  • Litchfield: 487
  • Madison: 459
  • Wilton: 457
  • Colchester: 450
  • Danbury: 427

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.