Mother Dies After Falling Off Train Platform In Stamford

A 34-year-old Fairfield County mother died days after she and her infant fell off a train platform.

The incident took place around 1:20 p.m., Monday, April 25 at the Stamford Train Station.

James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, confirmed Monday, May 2, that Jessica Perez died over the weekend, just days after she and her 10-month-old son were injured when the two fell from a platform.

A cause and manner of death are still pending further studies, the ME's office said.

Perez suffered a suspected medical episode, that may have caused the fall, officials said.

The infant, who was in a stroller, reportedly suffered received scrapes to his face and forehead.

At the time of the fall there were no nearby trains in motion, MTA officials said.

The crew of a nearby train that was already fully stopped at the station saw the incident and contacted emergency service, they added.

Perez's brother, Anthony Perez, has started a GoFundMe to help her two young children ages 9 and 10-months.

"Jessica was selfless, always putting others' needs before her own," he wrote. "She was a kind and loving sister, daughter, and single mother leaving behind two beautiful children a week before Mother's Day."

He added that any money raised would be used to go "toward medical fees, food, clothing, and ensuring her children's best quality of life for the future."

To date, almost $4,000 has been raised for a $100,000 goal.

The incident is still under investigation by the MTA Police. No criminality is suspected, the MTA office said.

To donate to the GoFundMe click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.