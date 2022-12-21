Man Killed After Crashing Into Tree At Cummings Park In Stamford, Police Say

An 80-year-old man was killed after crashing into a tree at a popular park in Fairfield County.

The fatal crash took place in Stamford around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 inside Cummings Park on Shippan Avenue.

During the crash, a 2019 Subaru, which was being operated by the Stamford resident, was traveling eastbound through the park when he failed to negotiate a curve, then sped up, drove through a small parking lot, then struck a tree, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, he was transported to Stamford Hospital where, despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced dead, Booth added.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of his family members, police said.

No other vehicles or other persons were involved in the crash.

Booth said speed is being investigated as a factor, as is the possibility of the operator suffering some sort of medical episode prior to the crash.

The investigation remains open, anyone that may have any further information is being asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

