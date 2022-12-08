Know Them? Cops Searching For Stamford Smoke Shop Burglars

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a commercial burglary at a smoke shop by two men.

The burglary took place in Stamford around 5:35 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Landmark Smoke Shop at 118 Broad St.

According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, two suspects broke into a rear door and took an undetermined amount of products and cash, and fled the scene.

They attempted to break into another smoke shop on High Ridge Road but were unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with information should call 203-977-4407 or send a confidential text by texting the word StamfordPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

