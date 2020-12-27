Here's Latest Power Restoration Update After Storm Sweeps Through Connecticut

Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Connecticut who experienced outages after a potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Here are the number of customers without power just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27 by utility company (click on each link for breakdowns by community):
- Eversource, 11 (down from 32,563 at this time Friday, Dec. 25)
- United Illuminating, 0 (down from 420 Friday, Dec. 25)
The majority of those who lost power during the storm saw the restoration of services during the day on Saturday.
