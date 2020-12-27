Here's Latest Power Restoration Update After Storm Sweeps Through Connecticut

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Connecticut who experienced outages after a potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Connecticut who experienced outages after a potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

Here are the number of customers without power just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27 by utility company (click on each link for breakdowns by community):

The majority of those who lost power during the storm saw the restoration of services during the day on Saturday.

