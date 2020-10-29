COVID-19: Stamford Shifts Back To Phase 2 Reopening Amid Spike In Cases; Here's What It Means

Amid a spike of COVID-19 cases, Mayor David Martin ordered — under revised state guidelines — the City of Stamford to return to Phase 2 of reopening.

“This is a difficult decision but every indicator we’re monitoring suggests we’re at the beginning of a second wave,” said Martin. “Unfortunately, this means we must change our behavior immediately."

The news comes on Thursday, Oct. 29, the day the number of "Red Alert" Connecticut cities and towns climbed from 19 to 30 and the positivity rate for testing hit 6.1 percent. Stamford is one of the "Red Alert" municipalities, along with Danbury, Norwalk and Fairfield in Fairfield County.

"This second wave is no longer speculative or a possibility, it is happening right now," Martin said. "There is no feasible way to get our community and economy close to normal if everyone is getting sick.

"I am reluctant to make this decision because I know how it will impact our businesses and community, but the City of Stamford must rollback to Phase 2 as soon as possible.”

According to the State Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 data tracker, Stamford is now at 15.6 cases per 100,000 qualifying the City as a “red zone.”

Additionally, the city received data from the Wastewater Early Detection Program indicating the highest levels of COVID-19 residue in Stamford’s wastewater since the program began in August.

“The best defense against this virus is to avoid getting infected and avoid activities that could lead to infection,” said Stamford Director of Health Dr. Jennifer Calder. “Any interaction with individuals outside your household puts you at risk. This is especially true now as we report more cases per day.

"While many residents are fatigued of health and safety guidelines, unfortunately the virus does not get fatigued and will continue to spread if we let it.”

As with Phase 3, Phase 2 requires residents maintain 6 feet of distance from others, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and wearing a mask or face covering that covers your nose and mouth. Additionally, Phase 2 of Reopening has the following restrictions:

Restaurants: Up to 50 percent capacity indoors with 6 feet of spacing and/or nonporous barriers.

Up to 50 percent capacity indoors with 6 feet of spacing and/or nonporous barriers. Personal Services: Up to 50 percent capacity indoors with 6 feet of spacing and/or nonporous barriers.

Up to 50 percent capacity indoors with 6 feet of spacing and/or nonporous barriers. Libraries: Up to 50 percent capacity indoors.

Private gatherings:

Indoors limited to 25 people

Outdoors limited to 100 people.

Religious gatherings

Indoors limited to 25 percent of building capacity, no more than 100 people total.

Outdoors limited to 150 people total.

Indoor performing arts theaters are closed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.