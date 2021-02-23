COVID-19: Second Case Of More Contagious South African Variant Confirmed In NY

A second case of the more contagious South African COVID-19 strain that has become more prevalent across the county has been confirmed in New York.

The second case of the new South African strain case has been identified in Nassau County, making it the second in New York in the past several days, with both cases in Nassau.

There have now been 154 of another more contagious COVID variant, the United Kingdom, strain reported in New York.

Though both the UK and South African strains are more transmittable, they have not yet proven to be more deadly than the COVID-19 virus.

The South African strain, which involves different mutations on top of the ones present in the UK variant, has now been confirmed in 12 states.

Last week, on Monday, Feb. 15, it was announced that the first Connecticut resident to test positive for the South African strain was being treated in a New York City hospital.

“The decline in our hospitalization and infection rates is all thanks to the dedication New Yorkers have time and again shown to defeating this invisible enemy,” Cuomo said. “As our rates continue to decline, we are opening back up our economy and proving that vaccine distribution can be fair and equitable.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter each day, but we’re not there yet. I encourage New Yorkers to remain vigilant until the war is won: Wear a mask, socially distance, and wash your hands.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.