COVID-19: Here's When Fully Vaccinated CT Residents Won't Be Required To Wear Masks Indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it is easing federal guidance on mask-wearing indoors, though it will be a few days until Connecticut follows suit.

This week, the CDC issued new guidance that calls for continued mask-wearing in more crowded indoor spaces such as on mass transportation, hospitals, prisons, or homeless shelters, but eases restrictions on workplaces and other similar locations.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that Connecticut will be adopting that guidance, though not until Wednesday, May 19.

Mask mandates will remain in effect through the end of the school year in Connecticut, but fully vaccinated people will not need to socially distance or wear a facial covering in most indoor settings.

Lamont said that the mask-wearing guidance will remain in place for unvaccinated people who remain at risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask. If you’re not fully vaccinated, you’ve got to wear a mask indoors,” Lamont said. “I hope that people in Connecticut understand why the CDC set those guidelines. They probably make a certain amount of sense, and I think the vast majority of people will follow that.”

There have now been 1,987,211 first vaccine doses administered in Connecticut, with 1,618,266 fully vaccinated. This week, children between the ages of 12 and 15 also became eligible to receive the vaccine.

