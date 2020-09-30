Community Rallies To Save Historic Building From Demolition In Stamford

Over 1,000 have signed a Change.org petition to save three buildings in Stamford's South End National Register Historic District that are slated for demolition in six months.

Developer Building and Land Technology has filed applications to rip down the 19th-century Blickensderfer Typewriter factor on 650 Atlantic St. and two wood frame multi-family houses on 79 Garden St. and 130 Henry St., which are existing affordable housing buildings according to petition writer Emily Derr of the Stamford Historic Neighborhood Preservation group, to widen Garden Street.

The company has developed a nearby series of residential and commercial space, called Harbor Point, along approximately 100 acres of the Stamford waterfront.

The developer previously attempted to bulldoze the sites to widen the road in 2016 but was met with pushback from the preservationists in the community, and pulled their permit applications.

The now-threatened Blickensderfer Typewriter factory produced the first electric typewriter, invented by Stamford resident George Canfield Blickensderfer, and was built in 1896.

