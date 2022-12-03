2 Stamford 25-Year-Olds Killed In Hit-Run, Police Say

Two 25-year-old Fairfield County residents were killed in a crosswalk by an alleged hit-and-run driver.

The incident took place in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street.

The initial investigation revealed that two pedestrians, both 25-year-old Stamford residents, who were believed to be in the crosswalk, were walking westbound across Washington Boulevard at Main Street when they were hit by a 2022 Mercedes, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, of the Stamford Police.

The force of the impact caused both pedestrians to be thrown into the northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard, south of Main Street, Booth said.

The vehicle, which had heavy damage from the impact, continued for a short distance after striking the pedestrians and came to a stop just north of 888 Washington Blvd, he added.

Booth said the driver, a 24-year-old Greenwich resident, left the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Stamford officers arrived at the scene quickly and witnesses pointed out the direction in which the driver fled, Booth said.

Officer Nick Gelonisi was able to locate the suspect hiding behind a dumpster in the rear of a building on Relay Place, he was then detained, police said.

Both pedestrians were transported to Stamford Hospital where Booth said they were pronounced dead from the injuries suffered in the collision.

The operator of the vehicle was also transported to Stamford Hospital for claims of minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Several factors of this collision are being investigated including speed and intoxication, Booth added.

As of this time, no charges have been filed against the operator.

Following the crash, Washington Boulevard was closed for approximately six hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted.

The names of the victims or the driver have not been released by police.

No charges have been filed.

This investigation remains open, anyone that may have any further information is being asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

