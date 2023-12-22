Man Who Planned Stamford Jewelry Store Heist That Caused Owner's Death Gets Prison Time

White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 18 to 32 years in federal prison for his involvement in the March 2020 robbery of Marco Jewelers in Stamford that left the owner dead, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced.

According to federal officials, on the day of the robbery, March 28, 2020, Stamford Police responded to Marco Jewelers at 16 Sixth St. and found evidence that a robbery had occurred. They also discovered the owner, Mark Vuono, lying on the ground next to an open safe. Vuono was later pronounced dead by first responders.

Investigators then discovered surveillance footage of the incident and determined that Brooklyn resident Paul Prosano, age 62, had driven Liberatore and a third man, Brooklyn resident Robert Rallo, age 59, to Marco Jewelers in a black Jaguar. Liberatore and Rallo then entered the store to commit the robbery.

Once inside, Rallo, who was armed with a handgun, engaged in a physical fight with Vuono, while Liberatore stole items from the store's display cases. Rallo and Vuono, who also had a gun, continued their struggle for more than three minutes until Rallo reached into the safe, pulled out a .357 Magnum revolver, and shot the owner.

The three men ended up stealing between $360,000 and $430,000 worth of jewelry during the robbery, according to federal officials.

Following the incident, authorities found the black Jaguar in Staten Island and watched the vehicle. Days later, on March 31 around 5:30 p.m., a black BMW X3 driven by Prosano pulled up next to the Jaguar. Law enforcement officials then witnessed Rallo exit the BMW and enter the driver's side of the Jaguar.

After this, the two cars drove off and sped away. However, the Jaguar crashed on Tompkins Street. Rallo got out and tried to run away, but was quickly caught.

Meanwhile, the BMW crashed into a tree and a parked car at the intersection of Daniel Low Terrace and Corson Avenue. Prosano also attempted to flee but was also apprehended by authorities.

A search of the BMW later resulted in the discovery of 63 rings, eight bracelets, two tie pins, an earring, and a cufflink. Additionally, 23 pairs of earrings and three rings were later found in Prosano’s residence. All of the items had been stolen from Marco Jewelers, officials said.

Since his arrest on April 1, 2020, Liberatore has been detained. He and Prosano were found guilty of both interference with commerce by robbery and interstate transportation of stolen property on Dec. 19, 2022. Liberatore was also convicted of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm to cause a death during a robbery.

Investigators also determined that Liberatore, who once lived in Stamford, had planned the robbery.

According to federal officials, Liberatore has a lengthy criminal history and had already served 30 years in prison before the robbery. He met his accomplices while incarcerated in New York.

In addition to his 32-year sentence, Liberatore will also be required to serve five years of supervised release if he completes his prison term.

As for the other two men involved in the robbery, Rallo was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, March 1, while Prosano was sentenced to 30 years on Wednesday, July 5.

