These Golden Globes Winners Have Ties To Fairfield County

It turns out that many of the winners of the 80th Golden Globe Awards have ties to the Nutmeg State.

The awards, held on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, were held in Beverly Hills and recognized several of 2022's best films and television shows, including movies such as The Fabelmans and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as shows such as The White Lotus.

The several top winners with ties to Connecticut include:

The White Lotus creator Mike White, who attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, where he met his writing partner Zak Penn, according to Vulture;

The Fabelmans star Paul Dano, whose family moved to New Canaan when he was young before settling in Wilton, where he attended Wilton High School and grew attached to theater;

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett, who attended Yale University and took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. It was during her time at Yale when she realized that she wanted to pursue acting professionally, according to an essay she wrote for Oprah Winfrey's website;

Ozark star Julia Garner, who attended Eagle Hill School in Greenwich and took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

The ceremony marked a return to television for the awards show, which was not aired in 2022 after stars boycotted it because of ethics and diversity concerns.

A full list of winners reported by The Hollywood Reporter can be viewed by clicking here.

