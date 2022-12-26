Stamford Woman Takes Home $250K CT Lottery Prize

A woman from Fairfield County won a $250,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store in the area.

Bonnie Cappucci, of Stamford, claimed the $250,000 Cashword 9 prize from a ticket purchased at Hope Street Mini Mart in Stamford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 22.

CT Lottery also announced two other winners who claimed big prizes last week.

Richard Vingi, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, won a $180,690 CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased in New Haven County at Alltown Madison East, the lottery said.

Stratford resident Sam Phanngavong won a $100,000 CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Milford Foodland, CT Lottery reported.

