Know Him? Stamford Police Asking For Help Identifying Man Who Broke Into Store

The incident took place in Stamford around 11 p.m. on Friday, July 14 at the news and variety store at 332 Hope St.

According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, the man smashed a window and then made entry. He was also seen walking in the area before the crime.

Anyone with information should contact the Stamford Police at 203-977-4407 or send a confidential text by texting the word Stamford PD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.