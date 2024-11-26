From Gymnast to Ninja Gym Owner: How Stamford Coach Builds Obstacle Courses For All Ages

Poll Would You Consider Ninja Training To Get In Better Shape? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Would You Consider Ninja Training To Get In Better Shape? Yes 0%

The former gymnast-turned-entrepreneur has opened three gyms in Hamden, Windsor, and Stamford since 2015, inspired by a chance encounter with a popular NBC show that sparked his passion for a new sport.

Alberti discovered the sport after catching an episode of "American Ninja Warrior" in 2014. The show features contestants competing on grueling obstacle courses that test strength, endurance, all-around athleticism, and contestant's problem-solving skills.

“If this sport existed when I was young, I would have been great at it,” Alberti told Daily Voice.

Ninja training has a unique appeal. Unlike traditional sports, it challenges athletes to conquer obstacles of varying difficulty, each tailored to their skill level.

“Failure is normal, but with each attempt, you see measurable improvement,” Alberti explained. "This adaptability makes it perfect for everyone — whether you're just starting or a seasoned athlete. Even beginners can tackle obstacles, while the same setup pushes professionals to their limits."

Alberti doesn’t call his patrons clients; they’re all ninjas. His diverse community spans ages 5 to 70, united by their shared passion for overcoming challenges. At 59, Alberti proudly considers himself one of them, frequently testing his skills on the gym’s obstacles.

His academy has trained national and world champions, along with stars of "American Ninja Warrior." The Manager of the Stamford gym Joe Moravsky even holds the record for the most buzzers in the show’s history.

But you don’t need to be an elite athlete to join. Alberti takes pride in introducing newcomers to obstacles they once thought were impossible.

“Together, we’ll overcome all obstacles,” he said, summing up the academy’s guiding philosophy.

To ensure the best experience, the gym designs its obstacles through Deary’s Gymnastics Supply, a Connecticut-based company Alberti helped guide the expansion of. Today, DGS Ninja is a national leader, creating innovative obstacles for all skill levels.

For anyone considering ninja training, Alberti offers this pitch: “Imagine being a kid and going to a new playground every day. That’s what it’s like here. How could working out be more fun?”

How to Get Started

Starting a ninja journey is simple.

For kids, the gym offers 12-week instructional semesters for $546. Adults can join drop-in classes or purchase monthly memberships at discounted rates for frequent attendance. The academy also runs vacation camps and has recently launched an Aerial Arts Silks program.

The curriculum introduces new obstacles weekly, culminating in obstacle courses at the semester's midpoint and end.

Click here for more information on the Stamford location, here for Hamden, and here for Windsor.

