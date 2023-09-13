Father/Son Duo Open First Luxury Pet Hotel In Stamford

The new business -- KR Resorts of Stamford -- held its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 65 Harvard Ave.

Jointly owned by the father-and-son duo of Matt and Daniel Healy, the luxury resort, the first of its kind in the state, boasts more than 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, state-of-the-art amenities, and premier accommodations.

Often referred to as the Ritz-Carlton of dog hotels, K9 Resorts locations are designed with the health and comfort of its four-legged guests in mind.

During their stay, dogs will enjoy advanced amenities including a hospital-grade air purification system, premium Kuranda dog bedding, and Microban built into the floors all while being cared for by a well-trained, attentive staff, the business said.

Hundreds of area residents attended the K9 Resorts of Stamford grand opening event to enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony, free food, raffles, giveaways, and tours of the new location’s luxury suites with flat-screen televisions, Italian flooring, architecturally detailed moldings, and yep, chandeliers.

The new location will add 20 jobs to the local economy and has a capacity of 88 dogs for boarding and 120 for daycare.

To book reservations, visit https://www.k9resorts.com/stamford/.

