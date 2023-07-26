Fatal Crash: Stamford Police Cruiser Hits Person

The crash took place in Stamford on Wire Mill Road during the afternoon on Wednesday, July 26.

The pedestrian, a Stamford resident, was rushed to the hospital where life-saving measures were unsuccessful, said Stamford Chief of Police Timothy Shaw.

No further details were made available.

The investigation is being handled by the Connecticut State Police.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased," Shaw said.

