Fair 66°

SHARE

Fatal Crash: 23-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Stamford

One person was killed in an overnight crash in Fairfield County.

The crash scene at 100 Bridge St. at Scalzi Park,

The crash scene at 100 Bridge St. at Scalzi Park,

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened just before 11:10 p.m. Friday, June 7, in Stamford at 100 Bridge St. in Scalzi Park,

An initial investigation revealed that Oscar Chinchilla-Najarro, a 23-year-old Stamford resident, was operating a 2001 Kawasaki dirt bike in the park.

While traveling around the outer roadway of the park, Chinchilla-Najarro lost control of the motorcycle, mounted the curb, and crashed along the guardrail on the east side of the park, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police Department.

Chinchilla-Najarro suffered fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Booth said the initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle's speed may have been a factor in the crash.

This investigation remains open.

Anyone with any further information is being asked to contact the Stamford PD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE