Crumbl Cookies Opening New CT Location In Stamford

It will be in Stamford at 1131 High Ridge Road.

Doors open on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m.

It will be the third location owned by Justin and Scott Cinnamon of Ridgefield.

“We will be giving away a free mini chocolate-chip cookie to all children 10 and under, so bring the whole family and come celebrate," said Jessica Ruiz, the manager, in an email.

With over 250 flavors and counting, the grand opening week menu will include six of the weekly rotating flavors.

Ruiz, who started her journey at Crumbl Cookies as a crew member in Danbury, shared that her personal favorite is the Caramel Apple cookie.

“From the apple cider base to the soft, gooey caramel to the crisp apple bits, it is truly a sensory delight. It's like enjoying a caramel apple at a fair, but in the form of a warm and freshly baked cookie – an irresistible treat,” she said.

For any newcomers to Crumbl Cookies, Ruiz recommends trying the classic warm Milk Chocolate Chip.

“It's a timeless favorite and a great introduction to the Crumbl experience,” she said of the award-winning cookie.

The store is also providing over 35 career opportunities.

Customers can order in person during the first five business days.

Delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 15 via the Crumbl App or online at crumblcookies.com.

Customers who download the app can also enjoy a special 30-day promo code, valid for one free cookie at the Stamford location beginning Monday, Nov. 13.

Founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl grew to a franchise with over 900 locations across all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.