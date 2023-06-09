Child Porn: Stamford Man Nabbed With Videos Of Minor Children, Police Say

David Boehm, age 73, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, June 8, when the Stamford Police Department executed a search warrant at his home on Pine Hill Terrace, said Captain Tom Barcello of the Stamford Police.

Barcello said the search stemmed from a lengthy multi-jurisdictional case, which included the Stamford Police, Homeland Security, and the Westport Police Department.

Investigators completed an extensive six-month child pornography investigation using software that connects a suspect and address.

The software is a peer-to-peer network that discovers individuals who disseminate child pornography, Barcello said.

During the search, investigators located and identified child pornographic material, which included thumb drives and videos.

Fifteen videos that displayed images of minor children engaged in sexual activity were located, he added.

Boehm was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and is being held on a $750,000.00 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 9.

This investigation is ongoing with more than 12,000 files of interest to review.

"Investigators involved are commended and praised for their work ethic, which encompassed many months of tedious work, as well as their professionalism in dealing with such a difficult case," Barcello said.

