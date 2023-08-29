Fair 66°

Best High Schools: Fairfield County Well-Represented In Brand-New U.S. News Rankings

Led by a strong showing in Fairfield County, Connecticut is well-represented on U.S. News & World Report's brand-new rankings of the nation's best high schools.

The rankings were released on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Nutmeg State's No. 1 ranked school is the Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut, with a 100-percent graduation rate, and college readiness rating of 76.1.

The top-ranked school from Fairfield County is Staples High School in Westport at No. 2 in the state, and 240th nationally.

Connecticut IB Academy in East Hartford checks in at No. 3 in Connecticut and 254th nationally.

The second-highest ranked high school in Fairfield County -- and fourth in the state -- is Darien High School, at 289th nationally.

Farmington High School is fifth in Connecticut and 294th in the nation.

Rounding out the Top 10 in the state are:

  • Weston High School (No. 6 in the state, 306th nationally)
  • Amistad Academy in New Haven (No. 7 in the state, 310th nationally)
  • New Canaan High School (No. 8 in the state, 323rd nationally)
  • Greenwich High School (No. 9 in the state, 351st nationally)
  • Conard High School in West Hartford  (No. 10 in the state, 442nd nationally)

U.S. News says the rankings are based on the following criteria.

  • College Readiness - 30 percent
  • State Assessment Proficiency - 20 percent
  • State Assessment Performance - 20 percent
  • Underserved Student Performance - 10 percent
  • College Curriculum Breadth - 10 percent
  • Graduation Rate - 10 percent

Click here to read the complete U.S. News & World Report rankings.

To view the rankings in Connecticut only, click here.

