The incident took place in Stamford around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Engle's Fur at 115 Bedford St.

According to Stamford Police, the three men entered the store and walked out with the furs, fleeing in an awaiting Ford pickup truck with misused Florida plates IBB434.

Anyone who has information or who knows the identities of the men is urged to contact Sgt. Damien Rosa of BCI Property Crimes at 203-977-5828.

