$268K Richer: Stamford Resident Wins Big From Lottery Ticket

The winner, a resident of Stamford, took home $268,867 from a $5 Stacks of Ca$h Progressive ticket bought on Wednesday, June 28, Connecticut Lottery officials announced.

This whopping amount is half of the largest Fast Play jackpot ever on a $5 Stacks of Ca$h Progressive ticket, officials added.

The ticket was bought at the BP gas station in Stamford located at 59 West Broad St.

Despite the win, the Fast Play jackpot is still over $275,000 for future players, lottery officials said.

