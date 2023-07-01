Overcast with Haze 71°

$268K Richer: Stamford Resident Wins Big From Lottery Ticket

One lucky Fairfield County resident has found themselves with over $268,000 just in time for Independence Day after winning half of a jackpot from a lottery ticket. 

The winning ticket was bought in Stamford at a BP gas station located at 59 West Broad St.
The winner, a resident of Stamford, took home $268,867 from a $5 Stacks of Ca$h Progressive ticket bought on Wednesday, June 28, Connecticut Lottery officials announced. 

This whopping amount is half of the largest Fast Play jackpot ever on a $5 Stacks of Ca$h Progressive ticket, officials added. 

Despite the win, the Fast Play jackpot is still over $275,000 for future players, lottery officials said. 

