Two Hospitalized, One With Critical Injuries, After Shooting Near Fairfield County Intersection

Nicole Valinote
Rose Hill Ave. and Ann Drive in Danbury
Rose Hill Ave. and Ann Drive in Danbury Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in Fairfield County.

Officers responded to a report that two people were shot in the area of Rose Hill Ave. and Ann Drive in Danbury at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to the Danbury Police Department.

Police said a man in his 60s was hospitalized in critical condition and a man in his 30s was hospitalized in fair condition.

Police have not identified a possible motive or potential suspects.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective John Rudisill at 203-797-4662, j.rudisill@danbury-ct.gov or call the confidential tips line at 203-790-8477.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

