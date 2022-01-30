Two Hospitalized, One With Critical Injuries, After Shooting Near Fairfield County Intersection

Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital in Fairfield County.

Officers responded to a report that two people were shot in the area of Rose Hill Ave. and Ann Drive in Danbury at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to the Danbury Police Department.

Police said a man in his 60s was hospitalized in critical condition and a man in his 30s was hospitalized in fair condition.

Police have not identified a possible motive or potential suspects.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective John Rudisill at 203-797-4662, j.rudisill@danbury-ct.gov or call the confidential tips line at 203-790-8477.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.