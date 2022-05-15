Teen Fatally Stabbed, Three Others Injured After Fight In Shelton

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was killed and three other people suffered injuries in a stabbing in Fairfield County.

Police and EMS responded to Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton at about 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, after receiving a report of a fight and stabbing, according to the Shelton Police Department.

Responding officers located numerous teenagers outside of a residence, authorities said.

Police reported that four stabbing victims were located and taken to the hospital.

One of the victims, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was later pronounced dead, police reported.

Police said as of Sunday, May 15, no arrests have been made.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at 203-924-1544.

