Teen Becomes Combative With Cops After Causing Damage At Local School

A teenage boy became combative with officers after he was found to have caused damage inside a local elementary school, police said.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Thursday, May 14, officers responded to an alarm at the Stratfield Elementary School in Fairfield.

Officers searched the perimeter of the school and found the building to be secure.

Later, at approximately 2:40 a.m., police received a 911-hangup from the same location, Fairfield Police Chief Christopher Lyddy said.

Officers responded to the school again and upon an investigation of the interior of the school, officers located the boy in the building who then fled on foot out of the school, Lyddy said.

The boy was taken into custody following a brief struggle with officers, and a parent was notified, according to Lyddy.

After being removed from his handcuffs, the teen attempted to punch an officer in the face before being restrained and handcuffed again, Lyddy said. He then spat in the face of one of the officers, according to Lyddy. It is believed that the juvenile was intoxicated at the time.

He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Upon further investigation of the school, officers located damage done to the third-floor hallway as well as a third-floor classroom. The damage is estimated to be worth more than $250.

The boy, whose name is not being released due to his age, was charged with:

Criminal trespass

Burglary

Criminal mischief

Interfering with a police officer

Assault on a police officer

The juvenile is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date at the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport.

