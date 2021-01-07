COVID-19: High School In Fairfield County Reports Six New Cases

Another high school in Fairfield County is contending with a small new outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Aaron Crook, the Ridgefield Public School District’s COVID-19 health and safety compliance liaison, announced this week that there were six new infections reported at the high school, though none of the individuals were recently in the building.

Because the newly infected parties were not in the building, Crook said that they did not expose other students or staffers and no contact tracing is necessary.

“I have conferred with Town of Ridgefield Health Director, Ed Briggs, and RPS Medical Advisor, Dr. James Ahern about these cases,” Crook wrote to parents on Wednesday, Jan. 6. “Please wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep your distance."

