Sopranos Star Struck By Porsche While Taking Walk With Family In Fairfield County

Joe Pantoliano, one of the stars of The Sopranos, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Friday after being struck by a car in Fairfield County.

The incident happened Friday evening, May 1 in Wilton, Pantoliano's wife, Nancy Sheppard, told TMZ.

She said the family had been out for a walk in their neighborhood when the Porsche was T-boned by another vehicle.

Pantoliano, 68, suffered injuries to his left leg and shoulder and a gash to his head, after the force of the crash caused him to collide into a nearby wooden fence.

Pantoliano was reportedly hospitalized, released later Friday night and is recovering at home, according to People Magazine.

The Wilton Police Department has not yet released any information on the incident.

Pantoliano and Sheppard, a former model, have four children.

After playing the role of "Guido the Killer Pimp" in the movie Risky Business starring Tom Cruise in 1985, Pantoliano also gained fame for roles in The Goonies, Midnight Run and The Matrix before winning a Primetime Emmy Award as Ralph Cifaretto in HBO's The Sopranos.

Click here to read the TMZ report.

