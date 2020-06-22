COVID-19: CT Bar Packed With Hundreds Of Customers Shut Down For Violating Reopening Rules

A Connecticut nightclub has been shut down after packing in hundreds of patrons against state rules amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The 50’s Lounge on Fitch Street in New Haven was shut down by state health officials for violating state rules and city ordinances that were put in place as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure came following multiple complaints from area residents on Saturday, June 20, of activity at the bar, where there was an estimated 1,000 patrons packing the place from wall to wall.

“I first arrived on-site as part of the inspection conducted by the task force," Building Inspector Jim Turcio stated, "and witnessed over one thousand patrons at this establishment in violation of the outdoor dining capacity guidelines, State rules for outdoor events, and various health codes.

“We spoke to the owners of this establishment and made a request that they shut down immediately, with which they did not comply, and we had no choice but to shut them down as a result of these violations.”

Among the violations cited:

Failing to ensure that all attendees at a large outdoor public gathering at your establishment remained at least six feet apart, failing to ensure that said attendees were wearing masks except when dining, failing to demarcate six feet of spacing in the area of gathering;

Permitting the sale of alcohol without the sale of food;

Outdoor dining in excess of seating capacity;

Permitting a public health nuisance on your property;

Operating in excess of 50 percent capacity on an outside deck;

Operating in violation of Connecticut General Statutes 19-13-B42 and Title III, Chapter 14 of the New Haven Code of General Ordinances;

Creating a condition specifically declared to be a public nuisance;

“I want to remind residents of the city that we are still in a pandemic,” Health Director Maritza Bond said. “Taking the necessary health precautions is critical to containing the spread of COVID-19, which continues to pose a serious threat to public health in our community.

"Nonetheless, this incident revealed this establishment was in clear violation of various health codes, and conditions of zoning approval, not just those related to the restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the owners of 50’s Lounge sued Elicker and Gov. Ned Lamont, alleging, among other claims, that restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic violate their constitutional rights.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.