Fairfield County Man Wins $77,000 In State Lottery

A Fairfield County man cashed in a five-figure CT Lottery prize after connecting on a series of sevens playing "Mega 7s," lotto officials announced.

Bethel resident Allan Varno, Jr. was the latest big CT Lottery winner, cashing in a winning $77,000 ticket that was sold for $20 at the Westside Deli and Catering on Mill Plain Road in Danbury.

CT Lottery said that the overall odds of winning on a "Mega 7s" ticket is 1 in 3.17.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only lucky lotto players. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five digits, according to CT Lotto include:

On Friday, Feb. 21, Winsted resident Kurt Palmer won $10,000 playing "$50,000 Win It All" on a ticket sold at the AM Citgo station in Winsted;

On Feb. 21, Hartford resident Michael Smith won $13,020 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at Blue Corners LLC in Hartford;

A Milford resident cashed in a winning $2 million "POWERBALL" ticket that was sold at the Milford Smoke Junction on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford;

On Feb. 21, Woodbury resident William Hale III won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Citizen LLC in Watertown;

On Feb. 21, Cromwell resident Manuel Pine won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill;

On Feb. 21, Milford resident Erika Escartin won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Sams Food Store in Milford;

On Feb. 24, Hartford resident Jose Santos won $10,000 playing "Instant Bingo" on a ticket sold at Liquor Outlet in Hartford;

On Feb. 24, Norwalk resident Joel Castillo Sanabria won $10,000 playing "Win up to $10,000 a Month for Life" on a ticket sold at Newfield Petro Corp. in Stamford;

On Feb. 24, New Haven resident Sherese Reddick won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Hamden Variety Store on Dixwell Avenue;

On Feb. 24, Norwalk resident Mark Evans won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shippan Candies in Stamford;

On Feb. 24, Hamden resident Ronald Furlow won $17,800 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Minute Mart in Hamden;

On Feb. 24, East Hartford resident Kwasi Adjel won $15,416 playing "PLAY4NIGHT" on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in East Hartford;

On Feb. 24, Shelton resident Michelle Ribas won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Shelton;

On Feb. 24, Meriden resident Michael Southland won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Crystal Grocery Store in Meriden;

A Hartford resident won $37,708 on Tuesday, Jan. 25 on a ticket sold at Bloom's Discount Liquor in Windsor.

A complete list of recent CT Lottery winners can be found here.

