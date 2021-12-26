Fairfield County Eatery Offers Both Italian & Hibachi Favorites

From sushi rolls to pepperoni pizza, a Fairfield County restaurant is offering customers cuisine from around the globe.

East Meets West Pizza & Hibachi Restaurant, also known as Nico's, is located at 175 Main St. in Danbury.

In addition to custom pies and traditional Italian dishes, the menu also includes unique pies such as the "Kung Fu Pizza," made with lobster salad, pineapple, avocado and kabayaki sauce.

The eatery's selection of hibachi dishes includes vegetables, chicken, salmon, filet mignon and more.

Guests can also order sushi, sashimi and fried rice.

For dessert, the restaurant offers Japanese ice cream, cheesecake and tiramisu.

Check out the restaurant's menu here.

"So happy Nico’s is open! I have only had this place once previously but since they opened up again I am there a lot, I love their wings and fried rice & Hibachi is great," wrote Jerry Barton in a Google review. "The staff is very friendly and welcoming."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.