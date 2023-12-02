Driver Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Into Tree On Route 8 In Shelton

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 on Route 8 in Shelton.

A 2013 Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound approximately one-quarter mile south of Exit 14 when it left the roadway and entered the roadside where it collided with a tree, Connecticut State Police said.

Following impact with the tree, the Rogue caught fire.

The driver, whose identity is not yet known, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have information pertinent to the investigation please contact Trooper Daniel McCue at CT State Police Troop I. (203) 393-4200 or Daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

