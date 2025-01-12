CT Teen Killed In Shelton Hit-Run Crash On Route 8, Others Seriously Injured

Chloe Ramsubhag, of Waterbury, was riding in a Honda Del Sol when for unknown reasons, an SUV crashed into the rear of it just after 12:30 a.m. near Exit 7, Connecticut State Police said. The impact sent the Honda through the grass median and into oncoming traffic.

An Accord smashed into the Del Sol's passenger side, where Ramsubhag was sitting.

The SUV driver did not stop but called police to report a crash. Troopers located the driver a short time later at Griffin Hospital, police said.

Paramedics took the Del Sol driver, a 37-year-old man from Waterbury, and the Accord's driver, a 22-year-old Stamford man, to area hospitals for serious injuries.

Authorities pronounced Chloe Ramsubhag dead at the scene, a police report said. The relationship between her and the Del Sol's driver was not immediately clear, but they shared a last name and address.

No charges had been filed against the SUV driver, a 38-year-old Shelton man, as of Sunday afternoon, police confirmed at 4 p.m.

Police urge anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed it to contact Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or Patrick.Miko@ct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Shelton and receive free news updates.