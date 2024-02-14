A Few Clouds 29°

Traffic Alert: 4-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus Closes Ridgefield Roadway

A busy roadway in Fairfield County remains closed following a four-vehicle crash that involved a small school bus.

The area of the crash. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in Ridgefield around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14 in the area of 439 Danbury Road (Route 7).

According to Capt. Jeff Raines of the Ridgefield Police, Danbury Road remains closed with a detour on Haviland Road if traveling northbound and Ritch Drive if traveling southbound. 

Raines said there was a total of four vehicles involved, one being a small (van-style) school bus that was only occupied by the driver. 

Two of the other operators were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, he added. 

The road will remain closed until the accident investigation unit completes its investigation of the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

