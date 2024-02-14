Traffic Alert: 4-Vehicle Crash Involving School Bus Closes Ridgefield Roadway

The incident occurred in Ridgefield around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14 in the area of 439 Danbury Road (Route 7).

According to Capt. Jeff Raines of the Ridgefield Police, Danbury Road remains closed with a detour on Haviland Road if traveling northbound and Ritch Drive if traveling southbound.

Raines said there was a total of four vehicles involved, one being a small (van-style) school bus that was only occupied by the driver.

Two of the other operators were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, he added.

The road will remain closed until the accident investigation unit completes its investigation of the scene.

