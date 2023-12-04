Seen Him? Alert Issued For 57-Year-Old Who's Gone Missing In Ridgefield

Fairfield County resident, Jack Gordon, age 57, is believed to be missing in Ridgefield in the Bennetts Farm Trail System area.

"We are asking the public to stay out of the area (specifically in the trails) to allow emergency personnel to perform their duties," said the Ridgefield Police Department.

Gordon, of Ridgefield, was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 3, after leaving his home to walk the trails, police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, wearing a gray skull cap, dark-colored clothing, and hiking boots.

Anyone who sees Gordon is asked to call 911 or contact the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531.

