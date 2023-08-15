Swimmer Goes Missing At State Park In Ridgefield

The effort to find the person began just before 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, at Pierrepont State Park in Ridgefield, after the Ridgefield Police Department received a call reporting they could not find the person they were swimming with.

The missing person is a New Fairfield man in his 30s, Capt. Jeff Raines of the Ridgefield Police said. The man's identity has not been released.

Raines said numerous first responders participated in the search on Monday including:

Danbury Police Dive team

Ridgefield Fire

Danbury Fire

Department of Environmental Protection

The search was called off due to darkness and resumed early Tuesday, Aug. 15, Raines said.

"The investigation is ongoing and we ask the public to stay away from the area, while emergency services are on scene," Raines said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

