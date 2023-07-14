Ridgefield Named Safest Town In Country, Study Says

A new study from Neighborhood Scout pronounced the town of Ridgefield, in Fairfield County, the safest out of any in the nation.

The report revealed the 100 safest cities in the US with 25,000 or more people, using data on the total number of property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

These communities have some of the lowest rates of burglary, theft, murder, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault in the nation.

Ridgefield, which has a population of 25,011, had a total crime rate of 1.9 per 1,000 residents and scored the number-one spot. People who live there have only a 1 in 510 chance of becoming a victim.

Just behind Ridgefield at the number two spot was Franklin, Massachusetts. Franklin had a total crime rate of 2.9 per 1,000 residents, with the chance of being a victim 1 in 344.

Claiming the number three spot was Lake in the Hills, Illinois, which had a total crime rate per 1,000 residents of 3.1, and a 1 in 321 chance of being a victim.

Click here to read the full report.

