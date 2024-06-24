Overcast 74°

Ridgefield Man Charged With Paying 15-Year-Old For Sex In Redding

A Fairfield County man is behind bars for allegedly paying a 15-year-old to have sex at an area hotel.

The Days Inn, where the man allegedly met the 15-year-old for sex in Redding.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
David Birkrant, age 45, of Ridgefield, turned himself in to Redding Police on Tuesday, June 11, on a warrant on charges of employing a minor in an obscene performance.

According to Capt. Timothy Succi of the Redding Police, in March, the department received information from the Bergen County, New Jersey Prosecutor's Officer regarding a possible sexual assault that occurred at the Days Inn in Redding in February. 

Succi said that a three-month investigation followed, which also involved law enforcement partners, both state and federal. Birkrant was identified as a suspect during the investigation, and a warrant was obtained.

Birkhrant was charged with:

  • Employing a minor in an obscene performance
  • Sexual assault
  • Commercial sexual abuse of a minor
  • Two counts of injury or risk of injury to, or impairing morals of children, sale of children
  • Soliciting sexual acts
  • Four counts of harmful communication with a minor

Birkrant was held on a bond of $250,000, which he could not post. 

