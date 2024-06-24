Ridgefield Man Charged With Paying 15-Year-Old For Sex In Redding

David Birkrant, age 45, of Ridgefield, turned himself in to Redding Police on Tuesday, June 11, on a warrant on charges of employing a minor in an obscene performance.

According to Capt. Timothy Succi of the Redding Police, in March, the department received information from the Bergen County, New Jersey Prosecutor's Officer regarding a possible sexual assault that occurred at the Days Inn in Redding in February.

Succi said that a three-month investigation followed, which also involved law enforcement partners, both state and federal. Birkrant was identified as a suspect during the investigation, and a warrant was obtained.

Birkhrant was charged with:

Employing a minor in an obscene performance

Sexual assault

Commercial sexual abuse of a minor

Two counts of injury or risk of injury to, or impairing morals of children, sale of children

Soliciting sexual acts

Four counts of harmful communication with a minor

Birkrant was held on a bond of $250,000, which he could not post.

