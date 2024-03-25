Fair 28°

SHARE

Fire Heavily Damages Town Official's Home In Ridgefield

A fire ripped through the home of a Fairfield County town official, leaving the residence uninhabitable.

The area of the house fire.&nbsp;

The area of the house fire. 

 Photo Credit: Canva/gettysignature/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Ridgefield at the home of Town Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Robert Hendrick around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, on East Ridge Road.

According to Ridgefield Fire Chief Jerry Myers, firefights spent more than five hours at the scene battling the blaze across the street from East Ridge Middle School and had to return on Friday, March 22 for a flare-up.

Hendrick was home with his daughter at the time of the fire, Myers said a fire alarm alerted them to the fire and both escaped without injury, 

One civilian received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No firefighters were injured. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE